Manhertz (concussion) is not practicing Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Manhertz remains in the concussion protocol. The 26-year-old's chances of suiting up Sunday against the Jaguars appear to be in legitimate jeopardy. If Manhertz is unable to go, the Panthers will roll with just two available tight ends in Greg Olsen and Ian Thomas.

