Panthers' Chris Manhertz: DNP on Thursday
Manhertz (concussion) is not practicing Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Manhertz remains in the concussion protocol. The 26-year-old's chances of suiting up Sunday against the Jaguars appear to be in legitimate jeopardy. If Manhertz is unable to go, the Panthers will roll with just two available tight ends in Greg Olsen and Ian Thomas.
More News
-
Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Suffers concussion Sunday•
-
Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Staying in Carolina•
-
Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Tallies two catches in 2018•
-
Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Catches first touchdown•
-
Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Avoids injury tag•
-
Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Sitting out practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...