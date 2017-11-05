Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Enters concussion protocol
Manhertz suffered a concussion Sunday against the Falcons, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Manhertz left in the first quarter of Sunday's game and won't return. The 25-year-old tight end has just one reception for 11 yards this season, as he's mainly played second fiddle to Ed Dickson.
