Manhertz suffered a concussion Sunday against the Falcons, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Manhertz left in the first quarter of Sunday's game and won't return. The 25-year-old tight end has just one reception for 11 yards this season, as he's mainly played second fiddle to Ed Dickson.

