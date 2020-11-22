Manhertz (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Manhertz will avoid missing his first game since Week 5 of the 2019 season. The 28-year-old tight end has recorded five receptions for 41 yards through 10 games this year, as he mainly sticks to a special-teams role.
