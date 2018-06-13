Manhertz injured his foot during Wednesday's minicamp practice and will get an X-ray, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Manhertz is competing with rookie fourth-round pick Ian Thomas to replace Ed Dickson (Seahawks) as Carolina's No. 2 tight end. The Panthers should have a better idea on the extent of Manhertz's injury once he gets evaluated.

