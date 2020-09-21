site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-chris-manhertz-hauls-in-target | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Hauls in target
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 21, 2020
at
9:47 am ET 1 min read
Manhertz caught his lone target for eight yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers.
Manhertz has now hauled in a pass in back-to-back games, and although that light involvement has only yielded 12 yards in total, his production doesn't differ much from starting tight end Ian Thomas' two grabs for 16 yards thus far.
More News
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/09/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/09/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/13/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/11/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/09/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 20 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read