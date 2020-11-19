Manhertz (shoulder) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice session, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old wideout from Canisius has been active for each of the Panthers' 10 games this season, fielding a healthy 31.4 offensive snaps per game while registering six starts. An appearance on the injury report marks Manhertz's first of the campaign. He proved to be remarkably durable coming into this season, suiting up for 47 of the Panthers' 48 games between 2017 and 2019. Thus far in 2020, he has produced five receptions for 41 yards.