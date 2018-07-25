Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Lands on PUP list
Manhertz (foot) was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Manhertz injured his foot during June's minicamp, but it still isn't clear what sort of injury he's dealing with. Furthermore, it isn't certain when Manhertz is expected to be ready to play again. When healthy, the fourth-year tight end will need to fend off fourth-round rookie Ian Thomas for the No. 2 job behind Greg Olsen.
