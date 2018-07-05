Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Likely to miss the start of camp
Manhertz (foot) is unlikely to be ready to return when training camp opens, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Manhertz suffered a foot injury in mini camp and is working towards a full recover. While the injury isn't overly severe, his absence from the start of training camp is an unfortunate development. He's expected to compete for the backup tight end role behind Greg Olsen. With Manhertz expected to miss time, look for Ian Thomas to get a chance to make the most of some extra reps early on in camp as he battles for the same slot.
