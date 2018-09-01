Manhertz (foot) passed his physical Friday and was removed form the PUP list, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official website reports.

Manhertz has been sidelined since injuring his foot during an offseason minicamp. He is expected to provide depth at tight end behind Greg Olsen and Ian Thomas, while also aiding special teams. The 26-year-old should not be targeted in the fantasy realm unless injuries occur ahead of him.

