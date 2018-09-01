Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Passes physical
Manhertz (foot) passed his physical Friday and was removed form the PUP list, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official website reports.
Manhertz has been sidelined since injuring his foot during an offseason minicamp. He is expected to provide depth at tight end behind Greg Olsen and Ian Thomas, while also aiding special teams. The 26-year-old should not be targeted in the fantasy realm unless injuries occur ahead of him.
More News
-
Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Approaching end of recovery•
-
Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Lands on PUP list•
-
Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Likely to miss start of camp•
-
Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Getting X-ray on foot•
-
Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Set to remain with Panthers for 2018 season•
-
Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Sent to IR•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...
-
Best values on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo!
Heath Cummings scours CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! ADP for the best values on each site.
-
Preseason Trade Chart
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
TE Tiers 5.0
When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...
-
WR Tiers 5.0
With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...