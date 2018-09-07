Manhertz (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Cowboys, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Manhertz was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list and was a limited participant in practice this week to earn the questionable tag. The 26-year-old sustained the injury during minicamp in mid-June and is likely to serve as the Panthers' No. 3 tight end, if able to suit up Sunday.