Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Sent to IR
Manhertz has a high-ankle sprain and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Manhertz played all 16 games for the Panthers this season, posting two receptions on four targets for 17 yards and zero touchdowns. He was used more for his run-blocking abilities, especially since No. 1 TE Greg Olsen is a stud in the pass-catching realm. Olsen and Ed Dickson are the two remaining healthy tight ends for Carolina for Sunday's game against the Saints.
