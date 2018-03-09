Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Set to remain with Panthers for 2018 season
The Panthers have tendered a one-year to contract to Manhertz, an exclusive-rights free agent, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.
Manhertz appeared in every game during the 2017 season but most of his playing time came on special teams. Sitting third on the tight end depth chart behind Greg Olsen and Ed Dickson, he ultimately finished the campaign with two receptions for 17 yards on four targets. However, its possible his role in the passing game could expand this upcoming season with Dickson set to become an unrestricted free agent March 14.
