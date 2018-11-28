Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Sitting out practice Wednesday
Manhertz (foot) will not take part in practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.comreports.
Manhertz was spotted in a walking boot Monday, so his absence from practice Wednesday shouldn't be a major shock to the system. The third-string tight end's status shouldn't have many fantasy implications consider he has hauled in just one pass during the 2018 season. However, the Panthers could be down some depth at the position Sunday if Manhertz doesn't progress to play against the Bucs.
