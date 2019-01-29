Manhertz is re-signing with the Panthers on a two-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old caught two passes on 344 offensive snaps in 2018, highlighted by a 50-yard touchdown reception on a fourth-down pass from running back Christian McCaffrey in Week 15 against New Orleans. With fellow tight ends Greg Olsen (foot) and Ian Thomas both under contract for 2019, it appears Manhertz is headed for another season working as a blocking specialist.

