Play

Manhertz (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Texans, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

It's unclear how Manhertz suffered the concussion, but now that he's been diagnosed, he'll officially enter the league's concussion protocol. The 26-year-old has been solid in his depth role, but now that he's sidelined, the depth chart consists of Greg Olsen and Ian Thomas. Manhertz will need to clear concussion protocol before he's cleared to suit up in practice and game action.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories