Manhertz (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers in London.

Manhertz was a full participant in practice all week and apparently cleared the five-step concussion protocol at some point thereafter, allowing him to suit up overseas. He'll serve as Carolina's third tight end and should see most of his usage as a blocker.

