Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said he expects Manhertz, Ian Thomas and fullback Alex Armah to share all the reps at tight end Sunday against the Falcons, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

With Greg Olsen (foot) expected to sit out at least the next few games, the Panthers will have a major void to fill at tight end beginning in Week 2. Rather than signing another player to add depth at the position, Carolina seems content deploying Armah when needed, but Thomas and Manhertz seem likely to handle the overwhelming share of the duties. Thanks to his superior speed and athleticism, Thomas is the most likely of the trio to see involvement as a pass catcher and offer fantasy utility, while Manhertz and Armah project mainly as blockers. Over 24 career NFL games, Manhertz has hauled in just three passes for 27 yards.