Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Won't play Sunday
Manhertz (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Manhertz wasn't able to clear concussion protocol, so he'll miss his first game since entering the league in 2017. He's deployed mainly in a blocking role, so his absence will affect the Panthers' run game more than their pass game. Manhertz will look to shake this injury ahead of Week 6's game versus the Buccaneers.
