Play

Orr has reached a deal with the Panthers.

Orr went undrafted but has found an opportunity in Carolina. The Wisconsin product eared second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2019 during his redshirt senior season. He recorded 11.5 sacks, 14.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and five passes defensed. His 11.5 sacks ere a school record by an inside linebacker. With Luke Kuechly retired, there is certainly a chance to make an impression at linebacker.

Our Latest Stories