Panthers' Chris Reed: Shifts to COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Panthers placed Reed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
Reed is one of five NFL players currently on the list. The depth lineman will need to clear the necessary protocols before returning to the team ahead of Week 1's game versus the Raiders.
