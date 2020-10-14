McCaffrey (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
A report earlier this week suggested McCaffrey would undergo tests to determine if he could return from injured reserve for Week 6 against the Bears. While the team hasn't provided an update for a few days now, McCaffrey's absence from practice hints at another week out of the lineup. Mike Davis has taken full advantage of a three-down role, piling up 351 total yards and three TDs the past three games.
