McCaffrey (ankle) was activated from injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Carolina head coach Matt Rhule said he expects McCaffrey to play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs. He wasn't willing to elaborate on expectations for McCaffrey's role, however. Given that McCaffrey has been practicing for more than a week, it isn't out of the question that he could see his usual 20-plus touches in his first game back from a high ankle sprain.
