Coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that McCaffrey (ankle) "won't be activated as of right now," Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

McCaffrey has spent the requisite amount of time on injured reserve under the 2020 rules, but the Panthers aren't yet ready to let him get back on the field, which would open his 21-day window to be activated. With McCaffrey still tending to a high right ankle sprain and Mike Davis performing so well in his stead, the Panthers can stand to wait for the All-Pro running back to be as close to 100 percent as possible before he returns to action.