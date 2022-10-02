McCaffrey (thigh) is active for Sunday's Week 4 clash against the Cardinals, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
McCaffrey had been trending up heading into the weekend, and as had been reported, he'll be active and fill his usual starting role Sunday. However, the star back only got in a limited Friday practice this week and could well be at less than 100 percent, so Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman could spell him a bit more than they otherwise would as the game unfolds.
