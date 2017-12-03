McCaffrey (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday in New Orleans, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

McCaffrey began the week with an absence from practice, but limited sessions Thursday and Friday left head coach Ron Rivera feeling optimistic about the rookie's availability. With his status confirmed Sunday, McCaffrey will suit up against a Saints defense that has allowed 138.4 yards from scrimmage per game and six touchdowns to running backs in 11 outings this season.