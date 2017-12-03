Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Active Sunday
McCaffrey (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday in New Orleans, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
McCaffrey began the week with an absence from practice, but limited sessions Thursday and Friday left head coach Ron Rivera feeling optimistic about the rookie's availability. With his status confirmed Sunday, McCaffrey will suit up against a Saints defense that has allowed 138.4 yards from scrimmage per game and six touchdowns to running backs in 11 outings this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Tentatively on track to play•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Headed for questionable tag•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Returns in limited fashion•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Spotted at practice•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Tending to injured shoulder•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...