McCaffrey (thigh) agreed Wednesday to restructure his contract to free up additional cap space for the Panthers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The exact details of McCaffrey's restructured deal remain uncertain, but the star running back most likely converted a portion of his base salary into a signing bonus, a common tactic utilized by teams attempting to clear cap room. McCaffrey's current deal technically runs through 2025, though it includes a potential 'out' after 2022. Freeing up additional space for Carolina to pursue upgrades on offense during the offseason could end up improving McCaffrey's team context heading into 2021 after an injury-plagued 2020 campaign.