McCaffrey carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards and a touchdown and caught seven of 12 targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers.

It's the fourth straight game in which McCaffrey topped 100 scrimmage yards and he was the only Carolina player to get into the end zone, scoring on a 19-yard scamper early in the third quarter. The Panthers' offensive struggles haven't impacted the star running back's production this season, but he could be working with a new quarterback in Week 6 if Baker Mayfield's ankle injury proves not to be minor.