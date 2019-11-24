Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Another fantasy gem
McCaffrey rushed 22 times for 64 yards and a touchdown while catching all nine of his targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints.
McCaffrey had a one-yard touchdown among his nine catches, and he later added a four-yard score on the ground. The multi-faceted running back now has 12 rushing scores and four more through the air, and McCaffrey has caught the ball 20 times in his last two games alone. Even when he doesn't do much on a per-touch basis, McCaffrey's nose for the end zone and heavy volume week in and week out make him arguably the most valuable asset in the fantasy realm.
