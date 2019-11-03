Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Another multi-touchdown game
McCaffrey carried the ball 24 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns in Week 9 against the Titans. He also added three receptions for 20 yards and another score.
McCaffrey was once again the driving force behind the Panthers offensive production, accounting for three of the team's four touchdowns. His most explosive play came with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, when he cut through the middle of the field for a 58-yard touchdown. Notably, after the long score, McCaffrey went through concussion protocol and was held out of the remainder of the game due to "an abundance of caution", Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports. While it's not expected that this injury will impact his status heading into the team's Week 10 matchup against the Packers, it's a situation worth following throughout the week.
