Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: As advertised in pro debut
McCaffrey carried 13 times for 47 yards and caught five of seven targets for 38 yards in the Panthers' 23-3 victory over the 49ers on Sunday. He also accrued seven return yards on three punts.
Though his numbers aren't eye-popping, McCaffrey easily looked like the Panthers' most impressive weapon Sunday, not to mention QB Cam Newton's favorite target in the passing game -- as his team-high seven targets indicate. Likely the rookie's most impressive play came on 3rd-and-15 when he lined up on Newton's hip and took a swing pass 16 yards for the first down, all while displaying the trademark elusiveness we've come to expect from the Stanford product. Expect McCaffrey to remain heavily involved next week in the Panthers' home opener against the Bills.
