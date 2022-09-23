McCaffrey (ankle) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

McCaffrey was listed as limited in Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury, but it appears he's now over the minor issue. The 26-year-old is coming off a 100-yard rushing performance versus the Jets in Week 2, and it looks like he's at full health with a tough Week 3 matchup against the Saints on deck. D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard are available for the Panthers as reserve options behind McCaffrey.