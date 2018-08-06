Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Back at practice
McCaffrey (illness) rejoined the Panthers for practice Monday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
After sitting out Sunday's session with the ailment, McCaffrey was back on the field a day later donning full pads, indicating that he'll face no limitations heading into Thursday's preseason opener in Buffalo. It's expected that McCaffrey will only play a series or two in the first exhibition game as head coach Ron Rivera uses that contest to evaluate some of the more fringy roster candidates.
