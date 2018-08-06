McCaffrey (illness) rejoined the Panthers for practice Monday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

After sitting out Sunday's session with the ailment, McCaffrey was back on the field a day later donning full pads, indicating that he'll face no limitations heading into Thursday's preseason opener in Buffalo. It's expected that McCaffrey will only play a series or two in the first exhibition game as head coach Ron Rivera uses that contest to evaluate some of the more fringy roster candidates.

