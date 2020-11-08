McCaffrey rushed 18 times for 69 yards and a touchdown and brought in all 10 targets for 82 yards and another score in the Panthers' 33-31 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. However, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports McCaffrey missed the last play of the game with a rib injury of unknown severity.

McCaffrey was activated from injured reserve Saturday and was set to share time fairly evenly with Mike Davis in his first game action since Week 2. Ultimately, the Pro Bowl running back outpaced his teammate by 17 carries, and he ended up leading the team in receptions as well. McCaffrey showed no ill effects from the ankle sprain that had kept him sidelined in recent weeks, but the late-game rib injury naturally will be a source of concern for both the team and fantasy managers until more information is revealed. If he's able to suit up Week 10, McCaffrey will be in for a tough statistical matchup against a Buccaneers defense that was successful in limiting him the last three times it's faced him.