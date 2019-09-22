Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Big day in desert
McCaffrey carried the ball 24 times for 153 yards and a touchdown while catching three of four targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Cardinals.
With Kyle Allen replacing Cam Newton (foot) under center, the Panthers leaned heavily on McCaffrey, and he more than rose to the occasion. The third-year back has a massive 450 scrimmage yards through three games (318 rushing, 132 receiving), but CMac could face a tougher test in Week 4 against a Texans defense that just held Austin Ekeler in check.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Shut down in Week 2 loss•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Gains 209 yards in loss•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Features against Pats•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Slated to suit up Thursday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Could get more per-play touches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Giants lose Barkley: MRI to come
How to react to Saquon Barkley's ankle injury? We'll know more after an MRI on Monday.
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3