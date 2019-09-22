Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Big day in desert

McCaffrey carried the ball 24 times for 153 yards and a touchdown while catching three of four targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Cardinals.

With Kyle Allen replacing Cam Newton (foot) under center, the Panthers leaned heavily on McCaffrey, and he more than rose to the occasion. The third-year back has a massive 450 scrimmage yards through three games (318 rushing, 132 receiving), but CMac could face a tougher test in Week 4 against a Texans defense that just held Austin Ekeler in check.