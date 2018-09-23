McCaffrey rushed 28 times for 184 yards and hauled in both of his targets for 10 more yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Bengals.

McCaffrey was surprisingly quiet as a receiver, but he made up for it with a huge game on the ground. He set up a first-quarter Cam Newton touchdown with a career-long, 45-yard run. Newton's prowess as a short-yardage rusher (he scored two in this one), limits McCaffrey's scoring upside, but the second-year running back is a threat to pick up massive chunks of yardage in all situations. He'll have a chance to rest up after this heavy rushing workload with a bye next week.