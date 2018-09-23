Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Big rushing performance Sunday
McCaffrey rushed 28 times for 184 yards and hauled in both of his targets for 10 more yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Bengals.
McCaffrey was surprisingly quiet as a receiver, but he made up for it with a huge game on the ground. He set up a first-quarter Cam Newton touchdown with a career-long, 45-yard run. Newton's prowess as a short-yardage rusher (he scored two in this one), limits McCaffrey's scoring upside, but the second-year running back is a threat to pick up massive chunks of yardage in all situations. He'll have a chance to rest up after this heavy rushing workload with a bye next week.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Excels as pass catcher in Week 2 loss•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Enhanced workload planned for Week 2•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Totals 95 scrimmage yards versus Cowboys•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Busy while playing first half•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Breaks free for long score•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Back at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Injury Report
Who's in? Who's out? We take a look at the latest injury reports ahead of Week 3's action.