McCaffrey had five carries for 92 yards and a touchdown along with four catches for 28 yards on five targets in Friday's preseason game against the Dolphins.

McCaffrey was barely touched on a 71-yard touchdown scamper, showing what can happen when excellent speed meets terrible defense. He also had a reception for 18 yards and a pair of nine-yard carries, thoroughly dominating the early workload before C.J. Anderson got involved with five minutes remaining in the first half. Anderson finiwhed with eight carries for 39 yards and two catches for nine yards, playing until midway through the third quarter. It was an encouraging night for anyone invested in McCaffrey; less so for those with stock in Anderson.