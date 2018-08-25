McCaffrey rushed 12 times for 48 yards and caught both his targets for 16 yards in Friday's 25-14 win over the Patriots in the third preseason game.

McCaffrey was plenty busy while playing the entire first half, as he also recovered a fumble by quarterback Cam Newton. Besides that, he was featured in a variety of ways, including four carries from inside the 10-yard line on Carolina's opening drive. Clearly looking like the team's backfield workhorse this season, McCaffrey's increased volume should boost his upside as he gets more opportunities to display his big-play ability in his second year.