Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Busy while playing first half
McCaffrey rushed 12 times for 48 yards and caught both his targets for 16 yards in Friday's 25-14 win over the Patriots in the third preseason game.
McCaffrey was plenty busy while playing the entire first half, as he also recovered a fumble by quarterback Cam Newton. Besides that, he was featured in a variety of ways, including four carries from inside the 10-yard line on Carolina's opening drive. Clearly looking like the team's backfield workhorse this season, McCaffrey's increased volume should boost his upside as he gets more opportunities to display his big-play ability in his second year.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Breaks free for long score•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Back at practice•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Sidelined with illness Sunday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Touch total expected to climb•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Up to 208 pounds•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Could push for 200 carries•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.