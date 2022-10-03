McCaffrey carried the ball eight times for 27 yards and caught all nine of his targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Cardinals.

While he couldn't anything going on the ground, McCaffrey led the Panthers in catches and receiving yards while scoring the team's only offensive touchdown of the game on a 13-yard grab late in the fourth quarter. The 26-year-old has topped 100 scrimmage yards in three straight games heading into a tough Week 5 matchup with the 49ers.