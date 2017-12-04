McCaffrey took six carries for 16 yards and caught five of six targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Saints.

While unable to build on his rushing success from the previous three contests, McCaffrey was left wide open in the flats for a 21-yard touchdown en route to finishing second on the team in targets. There wasn't much volume to go around, as the Saints used their phenomenal running game to dominate possession. McCaffrey should have a better chance to pile up touches in Week 14, though efficiency is always a tough task against the Minnesota defense.