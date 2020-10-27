The Panthers designated McCaffrey (ankle) to return from injured reserve Tuesday.
After showing up to practice Tuesday sporting no pads and a red no-contact jersey, McCaffrey initially looked like he would be relegated to working out on the side field. However, shortly after the Panthers announced that McCaffrey was designated to return from IR, David Newton of ESPN.com noted that the running back put on a helmet and swapped his red jersey for a black one. The transaction opens up a 21-day window during which the Panthers can evaluate McCaffrey for a return from IR, and the 24-year-old would seemingly have a chance at being available for Thursday's game against the Falcons. Before determining his status for the Week 8 contest, the Panthers' coaching and training staff will likely assess how McCaffrey's right high-ankle sprain responds to practice activity Tuesday and Wednesday.
