McCaffrey appeared comfortable operating a wildcat offense during Sunday's practice, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

This isn't the first time offensive coordinator Mike Shula has experimented with McCaffrey in the wildcat, as Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer reports the Panthers played around with him in that formation during June's minicamp as well. In fact, McCaffrey's experience running the wildcat at least dates back to his days at Stanford, where the Cardinals often sent a receiver in motion on a jet sweep to open lanes for McCaffrey to run. It isn't clear if he's any good throwing the ball, but it wouldn't come as much of a surprise given the first-rounder's multitude of talents.