McCaffrey (ankle) is unlikely to be activated from the IR in advance of Thursday's matchup against Atlanta, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

While McCaffrey is back practicing with the team this week, it was seemingly always a bit of a long shot that he'd beat his timetable and suit up Week 8 against the Falcons. He still isn't formally ruled out for the contest, but the team also has yet to activate him from IR, thus his absence from the official injury report that would have detailed his practice participation. Look for the backfield to once again be led by Mike Davis, with Trenton Cannon available if needed in a reserve capacity. McCaffrey will instead target a return Week 9 against Kansas City.