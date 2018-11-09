McCaffrey rushed 14 times for 77 yards and a touchdown and also brought in all five of his targets for 61 yards and two more scores in the Panthers' 52-21 loss to the Steelers on Thursday. He also recovered a Cam Newton fumble.

McCaffrey was one of the few bright spots for the Panthers on the night, as he was responsible for all three of their scores and once again shined through both the ground and air. The 2017 first-round pick opened the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter before adding a 25-yard scoring grab in the second on a play when he was left alone on the left side of the field. McCaffrey would add a one-yard touchdown on the ground with the contest well out of reach in the latter half of the fourth quarter, his fourth of the season. The 22-year-old has now logged double-digit carries for three consecutive games, with Thursday's usage especially encouraging considering it came in a blowout scenario. McCaffrey will look to continue his strong stretch of play against the Lions in Week 11 matchup on Nov. 18.