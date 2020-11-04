McCaffrey (ankle) was in full pads for Wednesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Newton notes that McCaffrey was making good cuts during the media-access portion of practice. If the running back avoids any setbacks, he'll likely be activated from injured reserve by the end of the week in advance of Sunday's game against the Chiefs. According to Newton, comments in recent days from head coach Matt Rhule have suggested that McCaffrey is expected to immediately reclaim the workhorse role he handled prior to his injury, resulting in Mike Davis seeing more limited use as a backup.
