Coach Matt Rhule is hopeful McCaffrey (shoulder) can return for a Week 11 game against the Lions, ESPN's David Newton reports.
McCaffrey was held out of practice this week and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, but the Panthers remain hopeful his AC joint injury won't require a multi-week absence. The missed game Sunday will be McCaffrey's seventh this season, giving Mike Davis yet another chance to fill the lead backfield role.
