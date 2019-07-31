McCaffrey is hoped to play fewer snaps and still get more touches this season compared to last year, ESPN's David Newton reports.

McCaffrey led all running backs league-wide by featuring on over 90 percent of his team's offensive plays last season. That heightened involvement helped him amass 326 touches and 1,965 scrimmage yards en route to a second-team All-Pro selection. While Panthers coordinator Norv Turner -- who doled out heavy workloads to Emmitt Smith and LaDainian Tomlinson in the past -- aims to get McCaffrey's hands on the ball even more this term, he and coach Ron Rivera have acknowledged a plan to pluck unnecessary snaps from the tailback's weekly count. If all goes well, that initiative would improve the efficiency of McCaffrey's usage, ideally enabling his impact to strengthen further.

More News
Our Latest Stories