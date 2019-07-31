McCaffrey is hoped to play fewer snaps and still get more touches this season compared to last year, ESPN's David Newton reports.

McCaffrey led all running backs league-wide by featuring on over 90 percent of his team's offensive plays last season. That heightened involvement helped him amass 326 touches and 1,965 scrimmage yards en route to a second-team All-Pro selection. While Panthers coordinator Norv Turner -- who doled out heavy workloads to Emmitt Smith and LaDainian Tomlinson in the past -- aims to get McCaffrey's hands on the ball even more this term, he and coach Ron Rivera have acknowledged a plan to pluck unnecessary snaps from the tailback's weekly count. If all goes well, that initiative would improve the efficiency of McCaffrey's usage, ideally enabling his impact to strengthen further.