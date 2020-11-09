McCaffrey could miss time with a shoulder injury, and his status is "very much in doubt" for Week 10 against Tampa Bay, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

McCaffrey piled up 151 total yards and two touchdowns while playing 71 percent of offensive snaps Sunday against the Chiefs, but he was injured on the final drive of the game and now needs testing to evaluate his shoulder. Depending on the results, Mike Davis could get another shot in the lead backfield role for Carolina.