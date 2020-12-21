Coach Matt Rhule hopes that McCaffrey (thigh) can practice Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Per David Newton of ESPN.com, if McCaffrey is able to return to practice Wednesday, he'll continue to be evaluated through the week before a call on his status for Sunday's game against Washington is made. If McCaffrey remains sidelined Week 16, Mike Davis would continue to head Carolina's backfield this weekend, with Rodney Smith and Trenton Cannon in the mix to see complementary work.
