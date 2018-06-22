Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Could push for 200 carries
Panthers coach Ron Rivera won't be surprised if McCaffrey reaches 200 carries this season, ESPN.com's David Newton reports.
McCaffrey ranked third on the Panthers with 117 carries as a rookie, while his 113 targets tied Devin Funchess for the team lead. Carolina signed C.J. Anderson as a replacement for Jonathan Stewart (Giants) this offseason, and while CJA may actually be an upgrade, that doesn't mean he'll take on all of Stewart's 198 carries from last year. Rivera and new offensive coordinator Norv Turner seem to think their second-year back is ready for a larger rushing workload, with Rivera pointing to McCaffrey's success running between the tackles at Stanford. Anderson and Cam Newton seem like better bets for goal-line and short-yardage work, but it won't come as any surprise if McCaffrey pushes for 10-15 carries per game without sacrificing many targets, if any. There is some cause to doubt his efficiency, considering he managed just 3.7 yards per carry last year and the Panthers lost standout LG Andrew Norwell to Jacksonville during the offseason.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Preparing for new partner•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Scores long touchdown in defeat•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Underwhelms despite expanded opportunity•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Looking at increased role Week 17•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Quiet in Sunday's win•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Scores while topping 125 total yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017
-
Analyzing our latest PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest PPR mock draft, which was done in the middle of Jun...