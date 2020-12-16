Coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey (thigh) could return for the Panthers' Week 16 matchup with Washington, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

No need to read between the lines for Week 15, as Rhule already said McCaffrey isn't expected to play. The downgrade from limited practice participation Tuesday to non-participation Wednesday all but confirms it, leaving Mike Davis as the team's lead back for another week. It doesn't sound like the Panthers have any plans to shut McCaffrey down, so he should be out there Week 16 or 17 if he's deemed healthy enough to play.